TOPEKA – Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its spring 2022 graduating class. More than 800 students completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees.
"These students have worked hard to not only better themselves but they are the best representation for Washburn. We know they will continue to uphold our standards long after graduation," said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University president.
The following students from the area who earned their degrees, or have qualified for recognition of academic honors are:
The Graduates
Atchison: Bailey Buttron and Mya Lacey.
Cummings: Caleb Worthington and Karson Worthington.
Denton: Charles Hozhey.
Effingham: Gunnar Koontz.
Nortonville: Trent Meredith.
Winchester: Kristin Brey, Olivia Hierrezuelo and Monica Kern.
Spring 2022 President's List
To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. More than 575 students qualified for the President's List.
Atchison: Destiny Thummel, Brooke Trompeter and Karen Underwood.
Cummings: Jaycee Ernzen.
Effingham: Lydia Bedigrew.
Lancaster: Ashton Schrader.
Troy: Isabella Miner.
Winchester: Abby Davis.
Spring 2022 Dean's List
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99. More than 700 students qualified for the Dean's List.
Atchison: Alexis Colclasure, Kaitlyn Hampton, Kendri Noll, Amari Rawls and Samuel Underwood.
Denton: Charles Holzhey.
Horton: Cole Bottom.
Nortonville: Rose Wendling.
Congratulations to all of these graduates and students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.
