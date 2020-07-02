TOPEKA – Washburn University is has announced its President’s List honorees for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must complete a minimum of 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. More than 750 students qualified for the President’s List.
The following students are from Atchison County and neighboring areas.
The President’s List honorees include:
Atchison – Daija Coleman and Jessica Warner; Cummings – Jacee Ernzen and Hailey McConnaughey; Lancaster – Avery Schrader; Denton – Tucker Holzhey; Winchester – Kayla Hutzell; Horton – Taylor Molt; and Troy – Holly Whetstine.
Washburn is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.
The 2020 Dean’s List honorees earned a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99. About 900 students qualified for the Dean’s List.
Area students comprising the Dean’s List honorees are:
Atchision – Courtney Blohm, Katie Hampton, Mya Lacey and Luke Miller; Cummings -- Carley Elias; Effingham – Sammi Hughes, Sara Johnson and Madison Meeks; Horton – Cole Bottom and Katelin Strube; and Winchester – Chelsea Barnhardt.
