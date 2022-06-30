Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager of Atchison, has been selected as the next city manager of Belton, Missouri.
Belton, with a population of 23,793, is located on the south side of Kansas City. “I am extremely excited about being picked as the next city manager of Belton. I will be assuming my duties sometime in August, a date has not been established,” Warren said.
Warren started his career in Atchison with the local newspaper, Atchison Globe in 2007. In 2009 he was named publisher of the paper. Warren left the paper in 2014 for another position.
In July 2018 Warren returned to Atchison after being hired by the city. He served as Director of Administrative Services. The position dealt with city finances, community development, communications and special projects.
Warren was promoted to Assistant City Manager in July 2021.
“I am proud of the relationships that I have developed with the city staff. Together we have built a high-performance team,” Warren said.
“When I came here in 2018 the main focus of my job was to get a more systematic code enforcement that would improve property values. I am proud to say that as of today the city has seen housing values increase by 10%.
