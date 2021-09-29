DOWNS -- The Downs Arts Council invites amateur storytellers to tell their best tale at the Tall Tale contest on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Downs, Kansas.
The October preliminary contest will narrow down the contestants to four. They will then move on to vie for the traveling trophy, the storytelling shovel, at the Kansas Storytelling Festival Tall Tale Contest in April.
"We all have a story, but no one can hear it if you don't tell it," encourages Keyta Kelly, Master Storyteller, Tonganoxie, Kansas. "Sometimes, the things you think you can't do, you actually can do rather well. The only reason you couldn't is that you didn't try," said Kelly.
"A Tall Tale is some truth and some facts. I find great enjoyment telling good-natured stories to a live audience," said Kenneth Lee, Master Storyteller, Downs, Kansas. "We invite amateur storytellers to bring their best tall tale to the annual contest at 7 p.m. the second Saturday in October."
At the Kansas Storytelling Festival, Tall Tale Contests tellers and audience members celebrate the American genre of tall tales.
For more information and to register to tell a story in the competition, call 785-545-5105 or email kansasstorytelling@gmail.com.
The public is welcome to enjoy an evening of stories that will tickle the funny bone and warm the heart. The contest location is Zion Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 1019 Blunt St. in Downs.
