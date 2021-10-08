The races to determine who will lead the local city governments and public school boards are fast approaching their end when the polls will close at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Persons who have re-located to Atchison County or who are new to the voting process and will be 18 years of age or older on or before Tuesday, Nov. 2 can register until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Atchison County Clerk’s Office in the Atchison County Courthouse, 423 North Fifth Street.
Advance Voting starts 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 and will continue throughout business hours until noon Monday, Nov. 1 in the Clerk’s Office at the Courthouse. The deadline to request an Advance Mail-out ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 26. To do so, call the Clerk’s office at 913-804-6030 for more information. Advance Mail-out/ absentee voters may return ballots into Atchison County drop box before 7 p.m. on Election Day located outside the courthouse, or personally deliver to any one the polling places between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Election Day. Starting on Monday, Oct. 18 until 7 p.m. Election Day, there will be a drop box for ballots outside at the Main Street Food and Fuel in Effingham.
Voters are required to provide a valid photo ID to vote.
> Atchison City Commission candidates vying for seats at the commission table are: Political newcomers: David Deware and Michael White; Incumbents: Jesse F. Greenly, Lisa Moody and Allen Reavis; and Former City Commissioner William J. Murphy.
> Effingham City Council positions are: Mayor: Harvey Fasse, incumbent running unopposed; Three persons have filed for the five open council positions –Adam Diebolt, David Lowe and Kirk Wohlgemuth.
> Huron City Council: Jaquetta Peak, an incumbent, is the only person file to mayor. There and no filings for the five Huron City Council seats.
> Lancaster City Council positions: No filings for position of Lancaster Mayor, write-in votes ; Ryan Hermreck and Larry Myer, an incumbent have file for the two open positions.
> Muscotah City Council positions: For mayor Brian Higley is running unopposed; Susan J. Higley, Darryl J. Hundley, Margaret Jacobs, Dale W. Small and Dalia M. Wilson are all running unopposed for the five open city council positions.
> USD 409 Board of Education all positions are at-large: There are six candidates vying for four open positions, Sean P. Crittendon, Diane Liebsch and Carrie Sowers, are all incumbents seeking another 4-year term on the Board.
Deborah Eplee, Allison Marschean and Chuck Tilton are the challengers.
Brandi Ross, an incumbent, is running to determine if she will continue to maintain the school board seat for she was appointed to complete the unexpired 4-year term left vacated by former school board member Dr. Pam Rizza who relocated to Colorado about a year after she started her elected term on the board.
> USD 377 Board of Education: Three four-year terms for three positions, Position No. 4, 5 and 6 are respectfully expiring.
There is a race for Position No. 5. Trenton Beagle, of Cummings, is challenging incumbent Corey Neill, of rural Effingham. Position No. is comprised of Walnut, Mt. Pleasant and Center townships of Atchison County and a contiguous portion of Jefferson County that is within the boundaries of USD 377.
All other candidates are running unopposed:
Kelli Bottorff, Position No. 4 representing Lancaster and Shannon townships in Atchison County; the portion of Grasshopper Township lying north of the southern edge of Township Five and the contiguous portion of Doniphan County that is within USD 377.
Lori Lanter, Position No. 6 represents portions of Kapioma and Benton townships in Atchison County, the portion of Grasshopper Township that lies south along the southern edge of Township Five and contiguous portions of Jackson and Jefferson counties that are within USD377 boundaries.
> Some Atchison County voters reside within one of the five neighboring are subject to those respective school board elections: These districts are USD 335 Jackson Heights in Grasshopper Township; USD 338 Valley Falls for eligible voters residing in Benton Township HD2; USD 339 Jefferson County North patrons who are eligible voters residing in Benton Township H62 and Benton Township H63; USD 430 South Brown County Schools for patrons residing in Grasshopper Township; and USD 449 Pleasant Ridge for voters who reside in Mt. Pleasant and Walnut townships.
The polling places were the voting will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, please note some sites are hosting multiple precincts. The polling places are:
> Only First and Only Fourth precincts – New Life Assembly of God, 1004 South Fifth Street, Atchison.
> East Second and West Second precincts – United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Avenue, Atchison.
> East Third and West Third – Second Christian Church, Seventh and M streets, Atchison.
> North Fifth and South Fifth – First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley Street, Atchison.
> Benton -- Effingham Municipal Building, 414 Main Street, Effingham.
> Center – Cummings Christian Church, 2583 McPherson Road, Cummings.
> Grasshopper and Kapioma – Muscotah City Hall, 111 First Street, Muscotah.
> Huron and Lancaster – Lancaster City Hall, 301 Kansas Street, Lancaster.
> Mount Pleasant and Walnut – Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 18688 262nd Road, Atchison.
> Shannon -- Fire District No. 1, 2509 Highway 73, Atchison.
