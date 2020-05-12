The voters throughout Atchison County will have more to think about before they mark their Election Day ballot in November.
Commissioners on Tuesday, May 12 unanimously approved Resolution No. 2020-1465 to authorize electors to abolish the 30 percent food sales requirement tied to liquor by the drink establishments.
The action comes out of an Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce’s strategic plan for economic development countywide.
Voters will decide: “Shall sale of alcoholic liquor by the individual drink in Atchison County be allowed in public places without a requirement that any portion of their gross receipts be from sales of food?”
Chairman Jack Bower said there are 35 counties in Kansas that have already adopted the measure.
The Chamber’s stance is that passage of the initiative will bring a potential to enhance business growth, entrepreneurial opportunities and possible benefits to reap from a tourism and marketing standpoint.
If voters approve the measure it will open the door alcohol-based tastings, breweries, wineries and distilleries that increases the potential to attract tourism dollars like in nearby communities of Leavenworth, Lawrence and Weston.
At the commission meeting a week prior, Executive Director Jim Rowland, of the Chamber, and Chamber Board members approached commissioners to proceed with the ballot initiative without the a necessary number of registered voters due to the pandemic. During a discussion about the matter on Tuesday, Rowland said Jackson County had approved the question on Monday for their upcoming general election.
At the annual Chamber banquet in January hundreds of pledge cards were signed in support of the initiative. However, Chamber Board members were unable to circulate the petitions due to social distancing and isolations in wake of the pandemic.
Vice-chairman Eric Noll made the motion to adopt the resolution to put the question out the voters. Noll said he wanted to make it clear he has not decided one way or the other if he is in support of it, but it’s for the public to decide if this is something they want in their county.
Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl agreed and seconded the motion.
“If they want it, it passes,” Pohl said. “If it fails they don’t want it.”
