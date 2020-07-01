Whatever circumstances might arise in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, registered voters can rest with assurances knowing they have alternative ways to cast their votes in the upcoming elections in August and November.
Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips also serves as the county’s chief election officer. Phillips and some of her peers throughout Kansas are encouraging potential electors to consider the mail-in ballot options as a means to execute their right to vote.
“Our goal is to give everyone the opportunity to have their voice heard in an environment that helps to keep everyone safe,” Phillips wrote.
There are many people who might not feel comfortable going to the polls, due to issues related the pandemic, Phillips said. There are also concerns about the safety well-being of election officials at the polls.
Phillips said she expects to have detailed letters mailed out to all registered Democrat and Republican voters during the first week of July about voting by mail for the 2020 election cycle. Applications for mail advanced ballots are enclosed in the letters.
The Aug. 4 primary election ballot application is green. If potential voters decide to vote in advance fill out the green-colored application. It will need to be returned to the county clerk’s office before Tuesday, July 28. Monday, July 15 is the first day to start mailing advance ballots to potential voters for the Tuesday, Aug. 4 primary election.
The yellow application is for the General Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballot is yellow and it needs to in the clerk’s office before Tuesday, Oct. 27. Wednesday, Oct. 14 is the earliest day to start sending the General Election ballots to the potentials voters who applied for one.
Potential voters can also go on online to electronically fill out a Ballot by Mail Application at www.ksvotes.org and complete the online application that will be electronically submitted to our office.
Phillips encourages all interested in obtaining a Ballot by Mail to apply early to allow clerk’s office staff enough time to process the applications.
Persons who chose the Ballot by Mail option can mail their marked ballot to the clerk’s office in time for it receive a respective Election Day postmark, deposit it in the drop box outside Atchison County Courthouse or hand deliver it to the clerk’s office. Any of the polling places will accept Ballots by Mail between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the respective Election Day.
Advance voting starts during business hours Monday, July 20 and continues until noon Monday, Aug. 3 at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse.
