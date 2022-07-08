All citizens residing in Atchison County, including residents of the City of Atchison, may still register to vote in the primary election on August 2, 2022. Registration will close on July 12, 2022.
Following guidance from the Kansas Secretary of State, and in accordance with State Law, Atchison County previously closed registrations for residents of the City of Atchison, on account of a special election called by the City for July 14, 2022.
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, in his capacity as chief state election officer under the National Voter Registration Act, has now recommended that Atchison county allow any Atchison County resident, otherwise eligible to vote, to have their ballot accepted, if they attempt to register up to July 12.
Anyone interested in registering to vote can do so by:
> Online through the Atchison County website: https://www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/home/index
> In person at the Atchison County Clerk’s Office, 423 N 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002.
> Printing the voter registration card and depositing it in the Atchison County Dropbox located on the North side of the Courthouse.
The Atchison County Clerk and staff will do everything possible to get everyone contacted and registered before the July 12th deadline.
If you have any questions, please contact 913-804-6030.
