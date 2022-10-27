Atchison County Sheriff's Office and county officials are reaching out and asking the public to vote for K9 Officer Ernie and help earn a 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant.

The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities.

