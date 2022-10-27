Atchison County Sheriff's Office and county officials are reaching out and asking the public to vote for K9 Officer Ernie and help earn a 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant.
The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities.
Voting is currently open and continues Monday, Oct. 31.
To vote visit www.aftermath.com/k9-grant to vote for ERNIE AT THE ATCHISON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE or vote on Facebook(@AftermathCares) or Instagram(@AftermathK9Grant) by following the accounts, then like and comment daily posts with the agency name, city, and state.
Persons can vote once every 24 hours. Winners will be announced Thursday, Nov. 3.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie credited County Finance Director Mark Zeltner who nominated Ernie for the grant funding. Zeltner has also been working hard reminding and passing along the information about the continuing voting involving the Aftermath K9 Grant process, Laurie said.
"We appreciate Mak's assistance in all that he does for us," Laurie said. "We greatly appreciate everyone's participation in voting for Ernie as it has gained a lot of attention. Hopefully, we continue to get votes and end up with an award."
Laurie said there is no specific plan if Ernie receives one of the grant awards other than to put it toward maintenance costs of the Sheriff's Office K9 program.
