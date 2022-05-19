Bringing to light the area Civil War veterans laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery is a mission of the Atchison County Kansas Genealogical Society members.
Several ACKGS members were on hand Saturday, May 14 to clean the and brighten the stones in the area referred to as the soldiers section located in the southwest portion of the Oak Hill Cemetery adjacent to the Atchison City Shop fence line. Oak Hill Cemetery is located along 17th Street in Atchison.
Members agreed they watched a YouTube video “Kansas Veterans Headstones are Dirty” posted by Trae Zapper that inspired them to take on the endeavor as a project. The video showed how to clean the stones with the same product used in the national cemeteries.
ACKGS Member Cora Chambers said the group had sited in on 16 veterans’ tombstones in the section that mostly marked Civil War veterans’ graves.
Chambers explained the Civil War veterans are distinguished from other veterans who served in the other war eras because President Abraham Lincoln mustered the soldiers by states. Meaning persons from the local area might have traveled to another state to enlist in the Civil War effort. The respective tombstones reflect the state where the soldiers enlisted, Chambers said.
Some stones were so badly affected by the elements the names were not legible.
ACKGS Member Roxana Tosterud obtained the biodegradable product, D/2 Biological Solution from www.BeeckMineralPaints.com.
The members applied solution to the stones, and by trial and error refined their process. First step it to spray on the solution, let is set for several minutes, apply some water then scrub brush it off.
“It’s been fun to get the names uncovered to see who they are,” Tosterud said of the freshly cleaned tombstones.
Chambers at the latest count earlier this week, ACKGS members determined they cleaned 22 tombstones and estimated there are 55 more stones to clean.
“We will keep going,” Chambers said, and added the ACKGS members welcome any other organizations or individuals to come and join the process. Contact Chambers at 913-367-5005 to volunteer.
Meanwhile, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery not far outside Atchison City limits along Rawlins Road, Gail Stevens, Mt. Vernon Cemetery Board members, church groups, Atchison DAR members and some volunteers have also been busy cleaning up tombstones by a similar process and tidying up the Mount Vernon Cemetery. The volunteer work is ongoing.
Stevens’ effort is part of community service Thrivent Action Project to identify veterans’ graves and to place American flags at their gravesites as a tribute to their service. Stevens said there are about 250 veterans identified. Her expectations are that the flags of the identified military service men and women will be in place at the gravesites by the Memorial Day weekend.
If anyone is aware of any veterans who have not been recognized at Mount Vernon Cemetery, contact Stevens, Board President Dr. Robert Fast, or Board Member Jan Falk at 913-360-3728.
Oak Hill and Mt. Vernon are two of the cemeteries where the VFW will visit to present the flag and a 21-gun salute by firing squad followed by a “Taps.”
The gun salute, flag presentation and “Taps” Veterans’ honor to comrades at area cemeteries is a longstanding Memorial Day tradition in the Atchison area. The VFW and American Legion groups present the honor and rotate their presence at the cemeteries each year.
The presentation schedules are as follows on Monday, May 30, both groups will meet 11 a.m. at Veterans Park along Atchison Riverfront :
> VFW – 8:50 a.m. at Oak Hill; Mt. Vernon at 9:10 a.m.; St. Patrick at 9:35; Sumner, 10 a.m.; and 10:35 a.m. at Sugar Creek Cemetery near Rushville, Missouri.
> American Legion – Lancaster Sunset, 9 a.m.; Effingham Evergreen at 9:25 a.m.; 9:40 a.m., St. Ann’s in Effingham; Sunset Memory Garden at 10:20 a.m.; and 10:35 a.m. at Mt. Calvary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.