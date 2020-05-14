What would have been the 15th annual celebration of unity in Atchison and one of the town’s premier events has been cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Event organizer and committee member, Donald Bratton publicly announced that the Juneteenth and events related to it have been cancelled this year out of respect and safety for everyone in the community due COVID-19.
“It has been a labor of love for our community,” Bratton said event and its purpose.
Bratton explained Juneteenth is a commemoration of President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation Jan. 1, 1863 to end slavery. However, it was not until a few months after the close of the Civil War on June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Texas that slavery was actually abolished throughout the entire United States. The day came to be known as Juneteenth is annually observed in many cities and states. Atchison’s Juneteenth event is annually held close to June 19th day each year.
The event has grown to draw crowds numbering from 2,000 to 4,000 people during its two-day, Saturday and Sunday celebration, Bratton said. It features a parade, educational and cultural displays, historical attractions like Lincoln School information, a trolley tour and the Buffalo Soldiers, family amusements, a car and motorcycle display, entertainment and talent show, community barbecue and picnic meals , and a multi-denomination gospel and choir explosion, health and safety booths.
Each year the event features persons reared in the community who have become influential in their occupational fields, Bratton said.
Bratton serves as treasurer on behalf of the Juneteenth Committee. He made the announcement at the Atchison County Commission meeting on Tuesday amid scheduled funding requests. Bratton said each year the committee holds fund-raising events like a banquet and bake sales to support the Juneteenth endeavor. At this time the fundraisers are also cancelled. Bratton said the committee is also grateful to receive contributions of any amount in support of their community endeavor.
County Chairman Jack Bower said he has regularly attended the event throughout the years.
“It is a highlight of my summer,” Bower said.
