An 18-year-old Atchison man was behind bars Wednesday morning with formal charges pending following a disturbance that left a young woman injured late Tuesday night in the 500 block of North Ninth Street.
Blayne D. Williams was arrested for aggravated battery and battery, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said.
It was after 11 p.m. when officers launched an investigation concerning a disturbance that occurred and involved a group of teenagers. A female victim reported to police that Blayne Williams struck her in the head with his fists and a handgun, Wilson said. Emergency Medical Service responders examined the victim for injuries she sustained at the scene. The victim she was not transported by ambulance for medical treatment to an in-care facility.
Police officers subsequently located Williams and he was taken into custody and booked into the Atchison County Jail, Wilson reported.
