A local man charged in connection with violent incidents in 2018 was back in the courtroom Friday, ready for his case to proceed after being deemed competent to stand trial.
Marcell M. Bailey, 20, listed as a Leavenworth resident, is back after undergoing a thorough examination and treatment at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility. Bailey was deemed incompetent in late December of 2018.
Bailey faces charges two different batches involving multiple felony offenses. The first batch arose from an Aug. 29, 2018, home invasion that occurred at the former Andrea and Gary Myers residence in the Elm Drive neighborhood along the southern outskirts of Atchison City limits.
Bailey faces felony counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, two count aggravated assault, aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and criminal in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all related to the home invasion.
The second complaint filed against Bailey arose from a Sept. 5, 2018, incident within Atchison city limits that involves several shots fired toward the driver of a pickup truck. One of five occupants, a male, inside the truck suffered minor injury after he grazed by a bullet. Baliey is facing multiple felony charges filed in the second complaint. The charges are attempted first degree murder criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, criminal in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated battery.
Bailey’s court appointed defense counsel, Kevin Reardon, of Leavenworth, told the court he has yet to review the report from Larned. Reardon said he would like to time to look it over and requested a status hearing before the case proceeds any further. The matter is scheduled for the 9 a.m. criminal docket Friday, Aug. 16, in Atchison County District Court.
Atchison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the home invasion incident, and Atchison Police Department authorities investigated the shooting.
Bailey has remained incarcerated since he was arrested Sept. 25 after he was located in Topeka. He was subsequently transported to the Atchison County Jail. He remains in custody on a $250,000 bond total. Bailey was initially scheduled for an evidentiary hearing in November on both cases, but the matters were continued until December to allow prosecution and defense to work toward a possible resolution to the cases. Amid some discussions Reardon raised concerns about Bailey’s competency and the matter was put on hold until his return from treatment. Bailey resided in Atchison at the time the crimes occurred.
Bailey’s two co-defendants involved in the home invasion, Devan T. Newson, 25, and 27-year-old Brandon J. Williams have been convicted and ordered to serve time in state prison.
Williams was convicted for one count aggravated burglary of a dwelling. He is currently serving his sentence working in a job program at the Winfield Correctional Facility. His earliest possible release date is April 20, of 2021, according to a recent Kansas Criminal Justice Information System.
Newson was sentenced July 12, to kidnapping, aggravated burglary of a dwelling and aggravated robbery. He arrived July 25 as a new court commitment at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, and his earliest possible release date is May 14, 2029.
