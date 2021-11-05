A 35-year-old Atchison man is facing felony charges in connection with a blow to the head inflicted from a baseball bat that sent a female victim to the hospital by ambulance during a domestic disturbance in September.
Anthony M. Barnhart was arrested Friday for an Atchison County District Court warrant for aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal threat. Barnhart is incarceration at the Atchison County Jail, said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson in press release to the Atchison Globe.
Barnhart’s arrest on Nov. 5, arose from an incident that occurred during afternoon hours Sept. 17. That is when police responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block of North 10th Street.
A 36-year-old female was transported from the scene by Atchison County EMS ambulance to Amberwell Atchison for emergency treatment of injuries she incurred during the disturbance.
The suspect, identified as Barnhart, had left the scene and was not immediately located.
Police allege the suspect struck the victim with his hands and feet. The victim was also struck in the head with a baseball bat.
A $30,000 bond was set for Barnhart who also remains in jail for probation violation, a felony, according to the Atchison County Jail log.
