Three area persons dedicated to public service have earned the respective distinctions of the year 2021-22 from VFW Post 1175.
EMT Jeanne Hedrick, Firefighter Aaron Scott and Corporal David Worley and K9 Ernie, have all earned the top honors in their fields.
Post Commander Les Smith presented the awards in person the week of Feb. 1 to the honorees.
Jr. Vice Commander Fred Gage, VFW Post 1175, said all honorees were nominated by their colleagues in their at their respective service agencies. Information about the awardees and their distinctions are posted on the respective agencies’ Facebook pages.
EMT of the Year 2021-22 Hedrick, an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, received the award for her profession representing Atchison County Emergency Medical Services. Hedrick is currently finishing her paramedic classes, and was nominated because she is a vital part of the County’s EMS Organization. The VFW and Atchison County EMS recognize Hedrick for her hard work and dedication to the citizens of Atchison County.
Firefighter of the Year 2021-22, Aaron Scott, of Atchison Fire Department has certifications in the following: Firefighter 1 and 2, and a Hazmat Awareness and Operations and is a Kansas certified Emergency Medical Technician. Aaron Scott has been with AFD since 2017 and is a second generation AFD firefighter. Scott’s father, Larry Scott served 26 years with AFD. Aaron Scott was nominated for professionalism, compassion and care he shows to all he encounters. Aaron Scott has also earned Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology.
Law Enforcement Officer of the Year 2021-22 Worley and K-9 Officer Ernie, of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office were chosen for their dedication to the Sheriff’s Office and the Atchison Community. Worley began his county law enforcement career in 2008 when he started as an Atchison County Jail Corrections Officer. Later, Worley was deputized in 2013, and currently serves as corporal and K-9 handler.
