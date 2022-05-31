Fleming-Jackson-Seever American Legion Post 6 and Lt. Jared Fox Jackson VFW Post 1175 veterans joined together to close the Atchison area military veterans organizations' traditional Memorial Day services at Veterans Park near the USS Arizona Memorial along the Riverfront.
The ceremony rounded out the tribute at 10 cemeteries in the area earlier in the morning. Annually, the Memorial Day service takes place rain or shine. The Posts make a flag presentation, a 21-gun salute by the respective firing squads and bugled taps at each cemetery.
Cemeteries visited by VFW included Oak Hill, Mt. Vernon, St. Patrick, Sumner, and Sugar Creek near Rushville, Missouri. The American Legion visited Lancaster Sunset, Effingham Evergreen, Effingham St. Ann's, Sunset Memory Garden and Mount Calvary.
