The LT. Jared Fox Jackson VFW Post 1175 and Fleming-Jackson-Seever American Legion Post 6 veteran organization members paid tribute to their comrades despite rain showers on Memorial Day at area cemeteries.
The groups planned to make respective stops at a total of 10 cemeteries in the communities of Atchison, Effingham, Sumner, St. Patrick and Sugar Cemetery near Rushville, Missouri. At the cemeteries the groups presented the American Flag and wreath, delivered memorial tributes, gun salutes and played Taps.
Both groups met near the USS Arizona Memorial along the Riverfront at Veterans Park in Atchison where the VFW performed the last presentation to conclude the annual Memorial Day Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.