The picture is Vice-Mayor Dr. Allen Reavis, Senator Moran and Nathan Gray.  Nathan is an Atchison County Iraq War Veteran that was in the convey into Baghdad in 2004 that was blown up.   Nathan survived, but the other two local men, Clint Wisdom and Don Clary died.  Their memorials are on our Veteran’s Park Riverfront park. Dr. Reavis invited Nathan as a guest to the Veterans Day Rotary luncheon to meet Senator Moran.

