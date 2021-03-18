A 32-year-old St. Joseph, Missouri man was sent to the hospital early Tuesday morning for a leg injury he suffered after he swerved his vehicle to avoid a collision with a deer along U.S. Highway 59 along the outskirts of Atchison city limits.
Aaron W. Sarnowski suffered an injury to his lower left leg, and was transported by Atchison County EMS ambulance to Amberwell Health Medical Center for treatment, Sheriff Jack Laurie reported.
Laurie said the accident occurred about 3:35 a.m. March 16 while Sarnowski northeast bound in the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 59 near 274th Road as he drove his 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Sarnowski’s vehicle left the roadway after he swerved to miss the deer, Laurie said. It appeared the deer was not struck by the vehicle.
