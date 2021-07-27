Atchison Police detectives and Missouri law enforcement officers are involved in a joint investigation to pursue leads in effort to find the parties responsible for a crime spree stretching across state lines.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup stolen from the 500 block of Washington Street on July 14 was recovered July 23 in Johnson County, Missouri. The truck was burnt. Due to its burned condition, it took the Missouri authorities several days to process the vehicle and locate the identifying numbers before it was determined the truck was one of several vehicles recently stolen in the Atchison.
It was Atchison police authorities had determined the Dodge truck, a boat and trailer were stolen from the 500 block of Washington Street after police were dispatched about 5:30 a.m. July 14 for the report of a boat and trailer that had been found abandoned in the intersection at Third and Laramie streets. Wilson said it was early on during the investigation that police had determined the truck had been driven for several blocks before the trailer was disconnected.
Although the boat and trailer had been recovered soon after the theft, the truck was unaccounted for until notification from law enforcement in Missouri. Wilson reported there additional property recovered that is involved with crimes committed in Missouri at the site of the truck recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.