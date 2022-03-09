The status of some of the hot topics Kansas lawmakers are currently addressing is what State Rep. John Eplee, 63rd District, recently touched base to an audience of stakeholders.
Eplee, a Republican, hosted his first Legislative Coffee of the season on Saturday, March 5 at the Santa Fe Depot in Atchison.
“This is one of the busiest sessions,” Eplee said of his legislative work.
He credited the $3 billion available for the state to disperse through the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas funding or making more resources available that ever.
It’s a requirement that congressional maps are due for redistricting very 10 years and lawmakers are busy on that at this time considering different options that will need to carry two-thirds vote in both the Kansas Senate and the Chamber.
Another issue centers on a recently passed bill that concerns amusements that might pose certain hazardous risks at county fairs and festival venues has prompted traveling carnival attractions companies not to come to Kansas. Currently lawmakers are working to clarify the language in HB2528 about regulations that would allow the less risky amusements.
There are three different bills introduced that center on school issues, Eplee said. HB2662 will provide parents more input in public schools about curriculum. It also addresses concerns about data mining of student information and access to library catalogues; HB2513 addresses public health access and parental rights regarding decisions about vaccinations for their school-aged children; and HB2615 concerns the State Aid appropriations for a student’s saving account, by way of vouchers, that would allow students to transfer freely from district to district. The funding would follow the student to wherever they attend school.
Eplee said he is hopeful to hear feedback from teachers and constituents about these bills that are under consideration.
Eplee projected there will be constitutional amendments for voters to consider for the November Election Day ballot. The first concerns the county sheriff elections and how to recall a sheriff’s election. All but one county in Kansas elects a sheriff. Riley County currently does not where voters opted out.
Another question will center on the administrative appointments for state agencies.
Atchison County Commissioner Casey Quinn, representing the 3rd Commission District, asked about the status of SB 87 regarding the countywide 1 cent sales tax that Atchison County voters approved in 1993 to fund joint communications and solid waste operations. The sales tax has become a point of contention between municipalities within the past 20 years. The sales tax annually generated about $2.8 million in the past couple of years. The Senate Committee has indicated its intention to consider a sunset of the tax or to allow other options. Quinn also asked what would happen if there is a veto SB87.
Eplee responded that it could be re-addressed and the county could continue to work toward a solution, and conveyed his belief that the stakeholders will be able to come up to a healthy agreement.
Eplee ended his legislative update with was statement about the pandemic and its dynamics that were beyond what most people ever thought they would ever have to deal with. As a former USD 409 School Board member, he complimented the work of the past two USD 409 superintendents.
From his perspective as a medical doctor, Eplee shared his professional opinion and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I believe we’ve reached the endemic or chronic phase,” Eplee said. “I hope we won’t be seeing anything like this for another 100 years.”
