According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, COVID-19 variant cases have been confirmed in area counties.
This includes two cases each in Brown and Doniphan counties, three in Jefferson County, one in Leavenworth County and four in Pottawatomie.
KDHE reported 175 variant cases in Kansas on Monday and has confirmed that all five variants of concern have been identified in the state.
According to KDHE, these variants have shown to be more easily transmittable and have more severe outcomes. This includes hospitalization and death and are less likely to respond favorably to vaccines.
Information on the variants found in each county can be found at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The Health Department encourages local residents to contact them to schedule a vaccine at 742-2505 and continue to wear masks in public places and during large gatherings, practice social distancing and proper hand washing. If a person starts to show symptoms, they are advised to get tested and stay home.
