The second of three Atchison men charged heard his fate announced Wednesday morning in Doniphan County District Court in connection with the 2019 beating death of Jason Pantle.
Scott A. Vandeloo, 46, Atchison, was handed a 49-month prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter, a felony offense on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Vandeloo was deemed eligible to receive 15 percent good time credit and will also serve 24 months of post-release supervision. Vandeloo received credit for the 487 days he was in jail while he awaited court proceedings between his arrest and sentencing. Due the credit, Vandeloo will have about a year less time in prison from his actual sentence.
Vandeloo was convicted in October after he waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded no contest in November to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.
John Kurth, Atchison, served as Vandeloo’s defense counsel.
Brian Spilman Jr., 24, was sentenced Nov. 3 in Doniphan County District Court to 32 months and 24 months of post-release supervision for involuntary manslaughter. A jury convicted Spilman as the result of trial in September.
Vandeloo and Spilman each initially faced single felony counts of second-degree murder.
Matthew “Cole” Scherer is the third person facing charges. Scherer is facing one count of second-degree murder. He is awaiting trial that is scheduled for Monday, March 28, 2022 in Doniphan County District Court.
Charges against all three men were filed as aggravated battery, all felony offenses after Pantle suffered life-threatening injuries inflicted as the result of a beating during a party in September in Doniphan. Kansas Bureau of Investigation authorities investigated the incident.
Pantle, 42, of Cummings, succumbed to his injuries Sept. 28, 2019 at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City.
Doniphan County Attorney Charles Baskins initially charged felony complaints of aggravated battery against all three suspects. The charges were upgraded to second-degree murder in December of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.