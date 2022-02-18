Authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a recent string of 17 mailboxes vandalized in the rural Effingham area stretching from Farmington to Muscotah.
The incidents were reported on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie communicated by an email in response to an Atchison Globe inquiry that the damages were confined to mailboxes only, and that the authorities were unaware of any damaged posts.
It appeared the damages were inflicted from a baseball bat or a similar object of some sort, Laurie said.
Some reported damages occurred along Graham, 262nd, 258th, 286th roads and U.S. Highway 159.
Damages mailboxes were also reported along Bourbon, 274th, Haskell and Hodgeman roads; and West Third Street in Muscotah, Laurie said.
Each individual damaged mailbox is considered to be a misdemeanor offense, Laurie said.
To report any suspicious activity or information regarding mailbox vandalism call the Atchison County Communications Center anytime day or night at 913-367-4323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.