The USD 377 Board of Education members plan to convene in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the district’s administrative building located at 306 Main Street in Effingham.
Board members expect to review reports from an independent audit process for approval; consider Atchison County Tigers uniform and apparel agreements with Jock’s Nitch and Adidas; and adopt a policy update that has been recommended by the Kansas Association of School Boards.
Board members also expect to recess from public session to discuss non-elected personnel matters behind closed doors. After the public session resumes, board members might possibly take action before they adjourn their meeting.
