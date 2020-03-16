The upcoming Coffee with the USD 409 Superintendent Renee Scott scheduled for Friday has been postponed until a later date.
The Coffee was a planned sequel to the inaugural event that took place during the first semester in the community room at the board office. Scott's Coffee events are intended to be a time for community members to informally gather with the superintendent to become acquainted and discuss issues of interest in the district.
