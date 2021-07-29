USD 409 Superintendent Renee Scott announced Wednesday evening via a YouTube social media post that the district will again re-engage a mask-wearing mandate for students and staff in the Atchison Public Schools system.
The requirement becomes effective Monday, Aug. 2, when teachers return and new teachers come into facilities to prepare for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The mask-wearing practice and some other protocols to safely mitigate school operations are due to the current uptick in positive COVID-19 cases. All school classes will be in-person for the new school year, Scott said of the plans. Remote and virtual learning options will not be choices like in the previous year.
“This isn’t about us,” Scott said, encouraging all listeners to be mindful of the public health concerns for the students, teachers, health workers and food service workers in the district and community. “It’s greater than me. It is about the 'we,' and this is what we are all about in USD 409.”
A draft of the detailed information, “Safe Return to School Document,” is posted on USD409.net and can be viewed at https://bit.ly2UXAUZb.
To view Dr. Scott’s virtual message, log on to https://youtu.be/WzP2PxcKB4E.
