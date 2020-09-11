The USD 409 Board of education members plan to meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 in the community room at the central office located at 626 Commercial Street.
Among items board members expect to address are:
*A presentation from Lucas Hunziger, director of technical education at the Highland Community College Technical Center about the ongoing activities.
*Approval of agent for BoardDocs and contract for provision educational services.
*Consideration to reaffirm BOE Policies GACCA through Policy GAL on second reading; and review on first reading Policy GAM through Policy GARID.
*Convene in executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters and confidential information involving a student.
*Consider an early graduation request.
*Take action concerning resignations, terminations, supplemental contracts and considers recommendations for employment and transfers.
