USD 409 Board of Education members plan to convene in a special meeting session at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room at the Board Office.
While in session, board members expect to hear a report on “Navigating 2020 Guidelines” from Superintendent Renee Scott concerning school operations in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. To find out more background information log on to usd409.net and click on Scott’s photo for a brief message from Scott about the report. To read the proposed 24-page document, click on “USD 409 Navigating Change, a Complete Plan for Community Safety and Student Learning.”
After Scott’s report, board members expect to discuss some proposed changes to the 2020-21 school calendar. District officials expect to have the proposed changes to the calendar accessible to the public no later than 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Following discussions, board members expect to possibly take action concerning the guidelines document and revise the calendar.
Board members also expect to recess from the public meeting to enter into executive session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel likely to center on negotiations.
After the public meeting session resumes, board members plan to adjourn the meeting.
