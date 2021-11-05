A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students between the ages of 5 and 17 years of age will be 2-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Atchison Elementary School. A second dose is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at AES.
Kiddos aged 5 to 11 years old will receive a Pfizer vaccine specific to their particular age group. Students between the ages of 12 and 17 years old will also receive Pfizer doses specified for their age group. Administration of the second dose is 21 days after the initial dose.
There are no assigned times, but it is important for families to sign up on the survey, if not already have done so – due to a limited supply of doses available. A parent will need to be present and wait with the children at the time of vaccination. After the vaccination is administered to the child there will be a 15-minute wait time. The vaccine clinics will be in the gymnasium, please enter the rear entrance of the AES building through the Intermediate side of the building.
The vaccine is encouraged but not required. The district will continue to monitor vaccination rates and case counts in order to determine any appropriate and necessary mitigation strategies.
If you have any questions, contact the USD 409 Board of Education office at 913-367-4384 or contact Dr. Renee Scott, Superintendent of Schools, by email renee.scott@usd409.net.
For more information and updates watch the Student Vaccination Clinic Video at https://youtu.be/wXEz2RYr1FY
To sign students up for vaccine click on https://bit.ly/3nydRhK
For more information and related vaccination forms necessary for the Vaccination Clinic click on
COVID Consent Form
Pfizer 5 to 11 EUA.pdf
Prevaccination Checklist for COVID 19.pdf
