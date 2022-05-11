The current school year’s end, summer school and readiness for the forthcoming school year were among the issues USD 409 school leaders addressed Monday at the Board of Education Office.
Board members started the meeting with a moment of silence in tribute to Greta Fuhrman, a long time teacher who served the district for more than 20 years.
Allison Marschean, an Atchison resident, offered a public comment. Marschean asked questions about the federally funded COVID-19 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding intended to offset expenses K-12 schools reducing impact associated with reopening in wake of the pandemic.
Superintendent Renee Nugent asked Marschean to put her specific questions in writing, and she would provide the information to her in written form.
Assistant Superintendent Nicole Honeywell, special education director, updated board members on first reading about some updates for the 2022-23 district handbooks. Board members expect to take action on the handbooks during their June meeting.
Nugent announced the Board members expect to wrap up the current schoolyear business during a special meeting at noon Thursday, June 30, and at that time they will also hold the Board’s Self-Evaluation.
Most of the meeting time was spent behind closed doors as Board members excused themselves from public session for a total of 45 minutes. Board members first recessed for 15 minutes to discuss negotiations in the presence Business Manager Lori Lanter, Nugent and Board Attorney Larry Mears.
Board members then voted to enter another executive session with Nugent and Mears present to discuss matters of non-elected personnel for 30 minutes. After the public meeting resumed Board members addressed 11 personnel matters.
> Board members unanimously voted to accept following resignations from: Jay Meyers – science teacher at Central School, effective end of the schoolyear; Kilee Ross – student support specialist for the district; Jodie Stillwell, district school psychologist and following supplementals – special education department head at high school and all associated special education, all effective end of the schoolyear.
Atchison High School staff members, Timothy Rever, physical education and health teacher, effective immediately; Jaleia Rice, a paraeducator; Gustaf Lindstrom as junior class co-sponsor, Kennedy Meyers, the Family and Consumer Science Teacher; and Julie Ellerman, as junior class co-sponsor and Ambassador sponsor, all effective at end of the school year.
Rachel Baumgartner – eighth-grade math teacher, effective at end of schoolyear at Atchison Middle School.
Atchison Elementary School staff members, Deena Simmons, fifth-grade, effective May 10, district to waive damages; Amanda Leslie, third-grade teacher, Jessica Reeder, first-grade teacher, Makenzie Wardlow, second-grade teacher, Jenna Permenter, kindergarten – fifth-grade art teacher, Noelle Zule, fifth-grade teacher, all effective at end of the schoolyear; and Ashlynn Norris, paraeducator, became effective April 28.
> Board members unanimously approved the employment of Ashlynn Norris, as paraeducator, effective April 26 at AES; and Lisa Green, AHS custodian, effective May 16.
> Board members unanimously approved the following recommendations for employment for the 2022-23 school year: For AHS – Tori Mace as physical education and health teacher, and Kaitlan Gonzales, ninth-12th-grade English teacher; Leslie Zimmer – kindergarten teacher, and Brad Smith, fifth-grade teacher, both at AES; Jackson Parente, speech language pathologist assistant, and Alicia Cobleigh, paraeducator, both effective Wednesday, Aug. 10.
> The following transfers were also approved: Ronda Goodpasture, paraeducator, at AES to 10-month secretary at AHS, and Angie Hildman from 9-12 math teacher to 9-12 special education teacher at AHS.
> Unanimously approved the following supplementals for the 2022-2023 schoolyear AES: Amy Siebenmorgen, Enrichment Team Department Head; Jessica Boldridge, co-teacher coach, and Ashley Funk, SPED Department heard.
> Unanimously approved the 2022 Extended School Year teachers and paraeducators from Monday, June 6 to Thursday, June 30. The sessions commence Monday, June 6 and continue through Thursday, June 30. The teachers are: Brittany Scholz, Christine Bertand, and Kylia Owens at AED; Jerlyn Gormly – AMS; and Payton Nigus – AHS. The AES paraeducators are Heidie Hennen, Ruth Kunkle, Donna Enzbrenner, Ann Webb, Rosetta Rawls, Lisa Sutton, Jennifer Fridell and Brand Enzbrenner; AMS paraeducators are Jennifer Fridell, Teresa Ogle, Michelle Hess and Andrew Raplinger; and serving as paraeducators at AHS are: Ronda Goodpasture, Stacie Loeffler, Tracy Cline, LeAnn Bass, Lindsey Kuhn and Joni Dunn.
> 2022 Summer Opportunity Academy – Monday, June 6 through Friday, July 1 hires are:
Teachers: Coordinator Stephanie Affield, Annalese Schelvan, Ashley Sanborn, Aimee Wilson, Kacee Henderson, Leah Martin, Angie Gray, Andrew Gerlach, Amanda Clark, Paul Ogle, Eliot Smith and Tammy Bush.
Paraeducators: Winny Harris, Zamauria Herring, D’Ne Richards, Renee Conner, Tina Barajas, Cherrie Coady, Amy Noll, Debra Turner, Landon Affield and Libby Denton.
Summer Food Service Workers are: Karen Judd and Rhonda Schneider, from June 6 to July 29; and Laura Coyle from June 6 to July 1.
Hired for Summer Maintenance was Steve Watkins.
