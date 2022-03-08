The inaugural Data Analyst Overview report was what Atchison Public School leaders heard about first-hand from Data Analyst Amanda Drury.
Drury explained her role and mission to board members their regular board meeting on Monday, March 7.
A former kindergarten teacher, Drury’s current position was created from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding the district received by way of federally funds through the Coronavirus response and relief.
Drury is working to compile the database that will allow identifying needs and progress of each student behaviors and academics as well as the demographics for each of the schools and the district as a whole.
The goal is compile the information from the i-Ready and math online assessment and instruction tools integrated with eduCLIMBER for parents, teachers and administrators navigate access through a dashboard for monitoring progress and data.
Business Manager Lori Lanter presented the Capital Outlay and Summer Maintenance plan that will mostly consist of iPads and laptops emergency repairs, flooring, parking lot, cameras and technical equipment that might cost about $4 million, which is less than the 5-mill authority. Lanter recommended postponement of the work planned to re-surface the parking lot at the high school in the event project expenses will be more than expectations.
Roof replacements will be necessary within the near future. Lanter estimated the cost to do that might be in the $ 4million range. Her recommendation to board members is to possibly consider a bond issue to pay for the new roofs. The 2021-22 Capital Outlay and Summer Maintenance Plan is set as an agenda item for Board members to consider action to approve or disapprove on second reading at their April meeting.
Concerning other matters, board members:
> Heard a report from Director of Technical Education Lucas Hunziger, HCC Technical Center. Hunziger told board members the recent Job and Career Fair was a success, and that 50 Atchison High School students toured the HCC Tech Center. Hunziger said two Tech students, Aubrey Grippin and Sierra Bass brought home honors from the recent the recent Business Professionals of America. He said some students are preparing for Skills USA and auto collision repairs competitions.
The recently completed building trades project, a three-bedroom home located along Green Street near U.S. Highway 73 is about ready to become available for sale by sealed bids. Hunziger announced preparations are underway for the next building project to begin on the site of former tennis courts at Fifth and R Streets.
> Dr. Renee Nugent, USD 409 Superintendent of Schools, announced that she had received word during the evening that AHS Principal Lacey Warren was named the Secondary Principal of the Year for Region 1.
> Recessed from public session to go behind closed doors initially for 15 minutes to discuss negotiations in the presence of the superintendent and Board Attorney Larry Mears. Board members returned and extended an additional 10 minutes to discuss matters of nonelected personnel. After the public session resumed board members:
Unanimously accepted the following resignations from four Atchison Elementary School staff member: Ashley Sanborn, a third-grade teacher, Rhonda Sexton, a fourth-grade teacher and Mary Beth Wohlgemuth, a paraeducator, all effective the end of the schoolyear; and from Jordan Wentz, a paraeducator, that became effective March 2. Board members also accepted the resignation of Art Teacher Kristy Sumpter, Atchison Middle School, effective at end of the school year.
Unanimously approved recommendations for employment for the 2022-23 schoolyear are: Katherine Black – special education teachers at AES; and Sarah Brown – art teacher at AMS, both hires to become effective Friday, July 1.
The following transfers were unanimously approved for the 2022-23 school year: Sharla (Miller) Oertel—from assistant food service director to food service director district,; at AES, Tanner Mispagel – science, technology, engineering and math teacher to fourth-grade teacher; and Jennifer Smith – Sixth-grade English teacher at AMS to Success Seminar, an elective class, at AMS, all transfers become effective Friday, July 1.
> Attended a special board member training session prior to the regular meeting. A Kansas Association of School Boards facilitated the training.
Nugent also participated in the training. School Board Member Debbie Eplee was present via virtual platform.
Board members discussed and evaluated their individual assets regarding board participation; how they handle controversial issues like the mascot change, mask mandate and the school safety; and the function of meetings.
