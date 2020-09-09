A new daily protocol was rolled out to greet pupils, students, visitors and all who beckon to enter Atchison Public School facilities.
Morning hours Wednesday, Sept. 9 marked the first day of the new schoolyear for the youngsters.
As documented in the “USD 409: Navigating Change 2020”, there are documented recommendations and protocols to implement practices for the safety and learning at Atchison Public Schools. Among the protocols are requirements like mask/facial coverings; temperature screens, hand sanitizing and hygiene. The guidelines also allow for some exemptions to the new guidelines.
To read the document log on to usd409.net homepage and click on the Navigating Change 2020 icon.
