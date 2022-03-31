USD 409 is reaching out to staff, students, families, and stakeholders in the community to provide feedback about spending the forthcoming Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding administered through the Kansas Department of Education.
An ESSERs Feedback Survey was launched on March 28. The District is hosting an Open Community Forum at 7:15 a.m. Monday, April 4 at the Board of Education Meeting Room, 626 Commercial Street.
Dr. Renee Nugent, Superintendent of Atchison Public Schools, explained ESSER funding is designated to execute learning initiatives for all kindergarten to 12th-grade students. The KSDE requires all school districts to develop plans based on the three guiding principles, the short and long-term needs of the school district, consultation from stakeholder groups, and evidence-based interventions.
“The purpose of the forum is to offer the public an opportunity to ask questions about allowable uses for ESSER funding to help them in answering the survey,” Nugent said. “They can also see where previous funds have been spent.”
Information submitted during the comment forum and survey will help determine ways to spend ESSER Funding.
Persons with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the USD 409 Board of Education Office at 913-367-4384.
To take the survey go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfqkJjZ8AZ-e-qx8mId5vjYNAH6AfSRN39xa8Nc2dozwWPevQ/viewform.
