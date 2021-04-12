USD 409 Atchison School Board members unanimously voted Monday night to change the Atchison High and middle schools' mascots.
Board members Sean Crittendon and Diane Liebsch, Mascot Committee members in 2018, spoke in support of their continuous stances for change back then.
Board Member John Eplee MD said "this is the right move to make at this time." Crittendon made the motion and Liebsch seconded it. The motion passed 7-0.
