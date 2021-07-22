Impact Testing Information is necessary for all student athletes in grades 7, 9, 11 and any student in other grades who did not get Impact Testing done within the district last year.
Consent forms must be completed and signed by a parent/guardian prior to admission for testing.
The consent form is attached below. You can also pick them up in the AMS and AHS Offices.
Student athletes must sign up for a time to complete testing.
Testing will be done at AHS on August 3rd or 4th during these three time spots: 9:00, 9:45, or 10:30.
You can sign up for a time by calling the AHS or AMS office and signing up for a time slot or when you come into pick up your Impact testing consent form.
Physicals
Students will not be able to practice without having their physicals completed. You can pick these up at AHS or AMS as well or print the attached forms below. All parts of the physical packet MUST be filled out and signed. There is a back page that needs to be completed online. You can access the website here: https://atchison-ar.rschooltoday.com/viewmyaccount.
Participation Fees
All participation fees MUST be paid before students are elligible to participate in their first competition. You can pay your fees when you register for school. Registration is open for all returning students.
New students to the district enrollment opens this Friday.
Please don't hesitate to call our offices if you have any questions
#WeAre409
