Newly appointed Board Member Brandi Ross was administered her oath of office before the monthly meeting of the USD 409 Board of Education got down to business at hand on Monday, Aug. 10.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Jacque Coleman offered an overview of the summer’s Continuous Learning Academy along with facilitators and teachers, Rusty Willis and Ali Wedel Atchison Middle School, Danielle Lueckenoff and Leah Martin Atchison Elementary School and Assistant Principal Lindsey Hansen, Atchison High School. The overview included some examples of the class activities, and student comments. The presenters agreed the endeavor involved an extension of teachers’ skills into unknown methods due to pandemic circumstances. They agreed the outcomes exceeded their projections relating to student achievements and engagement.
Concerning other matters, board members:
* Approved the resolution to notify Atchison County Commissioners that the district will accept and abide by the terms of funding regarding the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas grant funding regarding the impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
*Decided to re-evaluate at a later date some proposed revisions to some board policies: Policy IJ – that centers on the Evaluation of Instructional Program, the revision involves changes in the policy’s wording. The proposed adoption of Policy KMA – Tobacco-free School Grounds addresses what Superintendent Renee Scott said are drastic changes involving means of vaping and other tobacco alternatives.
*Unanimously approved bonuses for all classified and administrative staff members.
*Accepted a Juvenile Justice Authority grant award in the amount of $19,199 to continue funding to support a program that centers on truancy. Dr. Matt Ramsey, of Benedictine College wrote the grant. Ramsey projects the program will serve about 115 students in the forthcoming schoolyear.
*Unanimously accepted the following resignations: Kerra Downing, effective July 16 – paraeducator, and fall and winter head cheerleader coach for AMS: Beth Gonzales , AMS food service worker, effective Monday, Aug. 10; Denise Coker – paraeducator, effective July 29; Monica Beien, AHS cross country coach, effective July 29; Brandy Ashworth, a paraeducator, effective Aug. 1; Aaron Limon, AHS assistant football coach, effective July 29; Sabrina Durkee, paraeducator, effective Aug. 5; Allison Hofelt – paraeducator, effective, Aug. 10; and Joshua Downing -- AHS assistant football coach, effective Aug. 10.
*Approved the following hires: Jeri Rockey – paraeducator at AES; and Jimmie Mae Hundley, paraeducator at AMS, both effective Thursday, Aug. 27.
*Approved supplemental contracts for AHS: English Department Chair Alex Supple; Assistant Football Coach Lucas Lanning; Assistant Football Coach Josh Rebant and Head Cross Country Coach Nic Stillwell.
