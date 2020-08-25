USD 409 Board of Education members and the Atchison National Education Association have reached a contractual agreement that both parties expect will be in effect for the next two years.
Board members ratified the agreement by unanimous show of hands during a special meeting Friday, Aug. 21 at the board office. Stefanie Gardner made the motion. The agreement comes with a 2.97 percent salary increase plus benefits for the educators. Traditionally, the contracts have been ratified on an annual basis.
The two-year contract is the first ratified throughout State Rep. Dr. John Eplee’s tenure on the 409 Board. Eplee has served multiple 4-year terms on the board. Historically the negotiations have been very challenging, he said.
Superintendent Renee Scott told board members that every bit of extra money available and then some was calculated into the salary increases. Starting salaries for the teachers were raised to $40,000 a year. “This puts us at a more competitive rate,” Scott said. She credited the negotiating teams on behalf of the school board and the ANEA, as well as 409 Business Manager Lori Lanter.
Following action on the agreement, Scott explained there is a memorandum of understanding related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board Member Sally Berger moved to ratify the MOU as presented, that also unanimously passed. The MOU is another well-done collaboration to offer teachers and district leaders an understanding of the flexible needs to fulfill in wake of the pandemic.
Eplee said it makes him very proud of the schools within his representative district whenever he shares in discussions with his lawmaking peers how the school leaders have adapted and made plans to accommodate learning despite the adversity.
