USD 409 announced the unexpecting passing of Atchison Elementary First Grade Teacher, Ramona Wilson.
“She touched the lives of many staff and students throughout her tenure with Atchison Public Schools,” Superintendent Renee Scott said. “As soon as details regarding final arrangements are announced, we will share.”
Extra counseling support was provided to staff and students today and will be available on Monday as well.
“Thanks in advance for your understanding and support as we navigate through this time of grief,” Scott said. “Please keep the AES staff, students, and Ramona’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”
