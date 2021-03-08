Although it might possibly be another month before an official a decision comes concerning the Atchison High School and Middle School mascots, public comments heard Thursday indicated a consensus toward change.
About 15 stakeholders were present in addition to USD 409 Board of Education members, school administrators and staff members for a March 4 special meeting to gather public input session. Nine persons came forward to convey their beliefs why now it an optimum time for a mascot change from AHS Redmen and AMS Braves.
Three Native Americans offered their insights in effort to persuade board members to empathize when the time comes to vote on the matter.
Dr. Alex Red Corn, an Osage Nation citizen, in the Colleges of Education at Kansas State University, he serves as an assistant professor of Educational Leadership; Coordinator of Indigenous Partnership; co-chairs the Indigenous Faculty and Staff Alliance; Executive Director of the Kansas Association for Native American Education and Program Coordinator for the Qualitative Methods Graduate Certificate. Red focuses on building capacities for Native nations to take a more prominent role in the education of their citizens. Red Corn’s presentation via virtual platform emphasized that the Native American mascots are currently a “hot topic” in Kansas and have been a special focus of his throughout his life. Red Corn attended schools in the Shawnee Mission School District where the school board recently decided to change the numerous Native American school mascots within the district, he said. The issue is much larger than what is going on in Atchison, Red Corn said. Profession psychological and sociological organizations concur that the schools and team mascots increase the chances of stereotyping.
Hostilities often arise from rival schools, and showed some examples of slogans and imagery used by fans in reference to team sport competitions.
Laurie Randall and Wanda (Brown) Wolf are both Kickapoo Tribal members who attended Atchison Public Schools. Wolf also has ties to the Iowa Sac and Fox nation.
“Indian Mascots cut me to the core,” Randall said. She referred to the time she attended AHS and there was nothing showing honor to or of Native Americans.
“I always felt like it was a put down,” Wolf said she often felt bullied. She described some information, terms and imagery as bullying. There was nothing to teach students about the Native Americans’ culture, Wolf added.
School board members voted 5 to 2 on Nov. 12, 2018 to retain the current AHS and AMS mascots. The decision was made after two years of mascot study committee members’ work. The night of the vote after comments were heard from Kickapoo Nation citizens that the term “Redmen” referred to the slaughter of Native Americans and bounties collected from their heads. At the time, some board members indicated they were unfamiliar with the origin of the term. Four current board members, President Carrie Sowers, Rep. John Eplee MD, Diane Liebsch, and Sean Crittendon were sitting members at the time. Liebsch and Crittendon served on the committee and voted in favor of a change. Since that time of the vote, board members have received multiple letters concerning the issue.
At the February board meeting, Atchison United, a community action organization – to promote tolerance, diversity and unity, presented a letter requesting board members reconsider a change to the mascots. Board members unanimously decide to re-address the issue and make decision in 60 days. According to the tentative schedule, board members will likely vote on the matter during the April meeting.
Although it remains unclear exactly how the AHS Redmen mascot came to be, Seth Stillings addressed the Board March 4 and showed them his grandfather’s football jersey from the early 1930s. Stillings pointed out that the central focus of the shirt features a large letter “A” not any Redmen imagery or wording.
Other comments heard during the session centered on perceptions that current mascots’ imagery reflects racism, and that it is time to follow leads on national sports franchises, leagues and other school districts.
Superintendent Renee Scott estimated if board members decide to change the current mascots it might cost the district about $20,000.
