The facemask requirement becomes an option before the end of the school week in USD 409 facilities. The decision was made by a unanimous vote as of the regular school board meeting Tuesday night at Atchison Middle School.
Dr. Renee Nugent, Superintendent of Atchison Public Schools, recommended the masks become optional as soon after the language updates are made to the existing COVID Policy procedures documents. The weekly reporting of positive cases will continue and if there are upward trends of positive cases mask wearing will be strongly encouraged to resume for that particular building. Persons subject to the “Test to Stay” protocol are subject to mask requirement.
The mask option target date is Thursday, Feb. 17. To read the updates log on to usd409.net or go to the district’s Facebook page.
Before the action was taken some board members offered explanations about why the mask requirement was in effect as long until this point in the school year.
Vice-president Diane Liebsch said while the COVID cases were monitored there were spikes in positive cases and the board members agreed there was a need to be diligent about mask wearing and the COVID protocols.
Board Member Sally Berger reasoned she and none of her colleagues have wanted to wear their masks, but it’s part of our pledge to provide the safest environment possible for students and that is why we’ve done what we did, Berger said.
“It’s because of masks we were able to keep doors open,” Berger said. “Our goal was to provide the best learning environment for our students, and we have done that.”
Board members reached out to the building administrators they all agreed with easing the mask requirement.
Principal Lacey Warren, Atchison High School voiced her opinion. Warren said the basketball court will be very full during the upcoming weekend for the Royal Courts Dance.
“I am sure the kids will love to be able to have a dance without a mask,” Warren said.
Prior to the board members’ discussion, public comments were heard from Allison Marschean, Dana Stevens, Sara Wilder and Chris Rush, all expressed an opposition to the mask mandates in place.
During the public comment session, Board President Carrie Sowers advised that board members would discuss the issue as an agenda item later in the meeting.
Board members excused themselves from public session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel that included employee performance in executive session with Board Attorney Larry Mears and each of the administrators as called into the privileged session. Mears exited 24 minutes later. Board members extended the session another 15 minutes. Board members took action to discuss matters of nonelected personnel during an executive session until 8 p.m. After the public session resumed, board members:
> Accepted resignations from Kay Allen, RN, Atchison Elementary School, and District Mechanic, Scott Gauger, Service Center, both effective Jan. 28; Becky Walker, secretary/bookkeeper, AHS, Carol Smith, RN, Board of Education, Food Service Director, Patty Gaul, BOE, and Custodian Scott Hitchens, AHS, all for purposes of retirement on Thursday, June 30; D. Edward Crouse, AHS Social Studies Teacher, Jerry McColley, AMS and Central School physical education teacher, both for purposes of retirement, and Success Seminar Teacher Amanda Davis, AMS, all effective at the end of the school year; Assistant Track Coach Sterling Jackson, effective Feb. 10.
> Recommended for employment for the 2022-23 schoolyear: Art Teacher Jenna Lynn Marie Permenter, AES, effective Friday, July 1; and Shandrika Collier-Ward as 10-month secretary at AMS, became effective Feb. 14.
> Approved the following transfers: Steve Watkins to In School Suspension at AHS, effective Friday, July 1 from physical education and health teacher; Audra Berry from 10-month to 12-month secretary at AMS, became effective Jan. 18; and Taylor Funk from English teacher to Social Studies teacher, effective Friday, July 1 at Atchison High School.
> Approved supplementals: Rachael Baumgartner—Assistant Track Coach at AMS; and Head Track Coach Gabriel Younger, Assistant Track Coach Mary Ambuul, and Assistant Track Coach Payton Nigus at AHS.
> Extended Administrator/Director Contracts for the 2022-23 school year: AMD Principal Chad Bilderback, Curriculum Director Jacqueline Coleman, AES Associate Principal Andrea Coppinger, Central School Principal LaTisha Downing, AHS Assistant Principal Lindsey Hansen, Special Education Director Nichole Honeywell, Business Manager Lori Lanter, AES Associate Principal Andrew Lillie; AMS Assistant Principal/ Activities Director Tyler Lueckenoff, Assistant Food Service Director Sharla Miller, Technology Education Director Donna Noll, AES Head Principal Lisa Pierce, Maintenance Director Jay Robinson, AHS Head Principal Lacy Warren and AHS Assistant Principal/Activities Director Mark Felvus.
