Personnel matters dominated the USD 409 Board of Education members’ action items as Atchison Public School leaders continue to gear up to officially end the school year and start anew for 2022-23.
Board members wrapped up their meeting June 13 after they discussed personnel matters behind closed doors for 15 minutes in the presence of Dr. Renee Nugent, Superintendent of schools. After board members resumed the public meeting they unanimously accepted 17 resignations from an assortment of teachers, coaches, para-educators and other staff members. Board members convened in the community room at the district’s central office.
Ten persons were hired to fill some of the vacated positions. Eight persons were extended supplemental contracts for various positions were extended to various staffers for the 2022-23. Six transfers of positions were also approved.
The teacher/coach resignations are: Casey Purdy – Atchison Middle School boys basketball coach; Blaine Clardy – Atchison High; Social Studies, freshman class sponsor, varsity boys and girls tennis coach, SIT Team Chair, and co-chair social studies department head co-chair; Juliann Franken -- Atchison Elementary School Intermediate Interventionist and Intermediate SIT Team Chair; Gabriel Younger – AHS SPED Teacher and Head Track Coach; Payten Nigus – AHS assistant track coach; Shelby Simpson – AES fourth—grade teacher; Kelly Fields – AMS English Language Arts; and Melissa Heck physical education teacher and Jets Running Club co-sponsor.
The other staff resignations are: Paraeducators -- Sarah Seever and Lisa Swendson from AES; Tracy Coots – AMS; Summer 2022 Extended School Year paraeducators –Lindsey Kuhn and Rosetta Rawls; Kacee Henderson—AES first-grade lunch supervisor; Sara Morris – seventh-grade food service worker; and Shandrika Collier – 10-month secretary at AMS.
The approved recommendations for hire for the 2022-23 schoolyear are:
Sharon Martin – substitute coordinator/food service secretary, district; Tammy Enzbrenner—AHS custodian; Floyd Hanson – district maintenance and service center; Sarah Johnston – district occupational therapist; Tracy Jones AHS English interventionist; Megan Laurie – physical therapy assistant; John Oakleaf – eighth-grade math at AMS; Chancia Fairley – Family and Consumer Science teacher at AMS; Eliza Hansen – Speech Language pathology assistant and Brittney Littrel – seventh-grade science at AMS.
Transfers for the upcoming school year are: Rachel Crosswhite to AHS math teacher from fifth-grade teacher at AES; Sherry Domann to pre-kindergarten SPED teacher from third-grade SPED teacher at AES; Rhonda Sexton to fall semester AHS teacher from fourth-grade teaching position at AES; Lisa Lowry to third-grade teacher from second-grade teacher at AES; Amy Noll to student support specialist from paraeducator at AES; and Elizabeth Jones to fifth-grade long-term substitute at AES.
Supplementals approved for the 2022-23 school year are: Victoria Bartee – KAYS Co-sponsor and Tori Mace – Head girls basketball coach, both at AMS; AES first-grade lunch supervisors for first semester are Paxton Throne and Leah Martin; Misti Wilson – Intermediate SIT Team Chair at AES; AHS Head Bowling Coach Rachel Crosswhite; AHS Taylor Garner assistant volleyball coach; and Chancia Fairley – FCCLA Major Club sponsor.
Summer Opportunity Academy Teachers from June 6 through Friday, July 1 are Kim Duncan, Tricia Regan and Jaycee Nigus; and Chancia Fairly, paraeducator.
The 2022 Extended School Year staffers are: paraeducators – Robert Maddock and Sandi Snowden, substitute; Pazely Hayes – two days a week; and Cheryl Jones, a food service worker.
The Summer Maintenance Workers are: Russell Gaddis, Blake Buchanan and Jaxson Hall; and Alex Zanatta is handling summer technology work.
Concerning others, board members unanimously accepted the district audit report; heard an Atchison Recreation Commission report from Director Scott Erickson; and a Juvenile Justice Authority Grant update from Matt Ramsey, the grant administrator.
Board members also observed a moment of silence as a memorial tribute for Becky Reynolds, a longtime Guidance Counselor and educator. After her relocation to Atchison, Reynolds served for 20 years at AMS.
Board member Sally Berger was absent from the Monday’s meeting.
