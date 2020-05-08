Atchison Public School leaders are poising to convene at 7 p.m. Monday, May 11 at the Board of Education Community Room, due to COVID-19 restrictions the public and media may view the meeting livestream via AHS Facebook page.
Slated for action items during the meeting are the acceptance of donations on behalf of two Atchison High School initiatives, that include an Interact Club project and the Campus Cupboard.
On behalf of Interact Club’s Navaho Reservation Project, $600 has been raised by way of three $200 donations from the following AHS Art Club, Nic and Jodi Stillwell and AHS Social Studies.
The Campus Cupboard will benefit from $770 worth of donations from the following:$100 from Pat and Kathryn Zwahl; $20 from Judy Fridell Family; $100 from Atchison National Education Association; $250 from Westside Veterinary Hospital; $200 From Joann Shugart: and $100 from Scott Smith.
In addition to regular business items, board members expect:
To appoint three board members to serve on a Return to School Committee.
Announce plans concerning the Atchison Elementary School primary and intermediate principals screening and interview committees’ work.
Discuss a change of date for the board’s June meeting to Monday, June 1.
Expect to hear an update on the Juvenile Justice Authority grant from Matt Ramsey.
Hear a presentation about the Summer School Continuous Learning Program.
Appoint up to three board members to serve on the District’s Return to School Committee.
Recess from public session to go into executive session to discuss negotiations and matters of non-elected personnel. After public session resumes, board members expect they will likely take action on concerning non-elected personnel matters.
