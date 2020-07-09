Atchison Public Schools leaders plan to gather at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, in the community room at the USD 409 Board of Education office at 626 Commercial St.
Social distancing and face masks or facial coverings are required for all board members, guests and public citizens. Board members will reserve their time hear public comments like they did prior to the pandemic interruption.
In addition to the regular business agenda, board members expect to:
* Hear a Highland Community College Technical Center report from Director of Technical Education Lucas Hunziger.
* Hear an Ad Hoc School Safety Committee Report from Superintendent Renee Scott.
* Reaffirm on second reading board policies that include Policy GA to Policy GACC relating to harassment, bullying by staff; job descriptions, recruiting and hiring as well as other topics.
*Discuss proposed revisions and adoption of first reading of Policy CF to Policy KNA; that covers board and superintendent relations, complaints of discrimination, child abuse and other topics.
*Discuss school finances and review budget timeline with Business Manager Lori Lanter.
* Recess from regular session to enter into executive session to discuss negotiations and personnel matters of non-elected personnel. After the regular session resumes, board members might possible take action of resignations, recommendations for employment and transfers and supplemental contracts before they adjourn for the night.
