Atchison Public School leaders expect to convene for a special Zoom meeting Friday to interview and choose their potential new colleague, and accept 2021 budget presentation.
USD 409 Board of Education members plan to meet at noon on Friday, Aug. 7in the community room at the Board Office located at 626 Commercial Street.
Soon after to meeting comes to order and approval of the agenda the interview of the hopefuls to replace Dr. Pam Rizza will begin. Rizza, elected to a 4-year term last November resigned from her school board position June 1 to relocate for professional reasons. Rizza officially served on the board about six months.
Interested parties seeking her position were to submit their letters of interest and community board experiences by noon July 13. Board members expect to appoint the new member later in the meeting.
USD 409 Superintendent Renee Scott and Business Manager Lori Lanter are scheduled to present the2020-2021 budget. After completion of the proposed budget, the copies will be available for the public to pick up at the board office or read online at usd409.net.
After authorization for publication the proposed budget will be ready for publication of a tentative public hearing tentatively set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at the board office.
Board members expect to recess from public session, and enter into an executive session to discuss negotiations before they resume regular business to adjourn the meeting.
