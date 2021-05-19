The USD 409 Mascot Committee members are reaching out for community input in regards to the mascot changes.
The following is the second survey in the process. The survey opened Thursday, May 19 and will remain open throughout Monday, May 31. Click on the following link to participate:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScEKrjfAyeQ6wyuwyHad_GjlVYUH3851itZgfCUkDY5kf_TgQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
The first phase of committee work has narrowed down suggestions of a unified mascot. Survey participants may choose their choice between a unified mascot for kindergarten -12th-grade or a unified mascot for grades sixth-12th-grade. If survey results show favor to a unified K-12th-grade the mascot would not be the Aviators from Atchison Elementary School.
Another survey question centers on whether or not the schools should have a unified color scheme.
Also included in the online survey packet are some recommendations guidelines to consider while making choices.
