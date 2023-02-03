Atchison Public School leaders expect to ponder whether or not to pursue a bond to finance some facility upgrades in the district.
USD 409 Board of Education members gather for a special workshop session Thursday, Feb. 2 to consult with representatives from Piper Sandler, a financial planning group, and DLR Group, a design group.
The financial consultants offered insight about the district's current financial condition and the projected bond options.
The design group made recommendations about engaging the community to seek input and feedback concerning the matter.
Superintendent Renee Scott told board members would like to discuss the matter for them to make a decision sooner than later.
Board members President Carrie Sowers and Vice-president Diane Liebsch both agreed they remembered a prior bond issue that centered on construction of a new Atchison Middle School facility and other projects.
"I think one of the fantastic things about Atchison is its historical buildings," Scott said.
Scott added that she gets sentimental whenever she enters the gym she played in while a teammate of a visiting team.
Sowers agreed the community favors the historic buildings. She compared the past bonds related AMS. The community overwhelmingly voted the first one of a new AMS at a different location, Sowers said. The bond issue to renovate the existing building did successfully pass.
"We are on the cusp of some great things in community, and we need to take a look at the district's needs."
Liebsch cited some new retail ventures and the future medical school Benedictine College.
Scott said there are needs close at hand are some replacements of the heating, ventilation and cooling systems, roof replacements and repairs.
The Atchison Elementary School has reached its 25th-year. The pre-kindergarten classroom is like an island.
All the facilities have needs and throughout the recent years specialized professionals are on staff and they need space to do their work.
The financial advisors projected there are financing options to consider, which would not increase the mill levy.
The next USD 409 Board of Education meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
