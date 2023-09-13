USD 409 Board of Education officially approved their budget for the school year with an a lower-than-expected mill levy that they expect will bring a bit of relief for taxpayers.

Board of Education members unanimously approved the budget as presented during a special budget hearing on Monday. The action followed the Revenue Neutral Rate public hearing as required by statute if board members intended to exceed the RNR as calculated by the State. The RNR mill levy is 31.486 mills, which Board members responded by a roll call vote to exceed.