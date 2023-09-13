USD 409 Board of Education officially approved their budget for the school year with an a lower-than-expected mill levy that they expect will bring a bit of relief for taxpayers.
Board of Education members unanimously approved the budget as presented during a special budget hearing on Monday. The action followed the Revenue Neutral Rate public hearing as required by statute if board members intended to exceed the RNR as calculated by the State. The RNR mill levy is 31.486 mills, which Board members responded by a roll call vote to exceed.
Following the RNR hearing Board members convened for a special budget hearing for the 2023-2024 budget presentation from Business Manager Lori Lanter and comment.
Lanter said the proposed budget is about 1.2 mill less than in the previous year. About $14 million is budgeted to fund expenditures that are projected to be in a cost range of about $13 million. The mill levy approved for the current school year is 51.486 mills. Every mill in the 2023-24 levy carries a value of $118,293 based on the current assessed valuation of the school district.
This means taxpayers in USD 409 who own a house valued at $100,000 can expect to pay $592.09 in property taxes to fund operations in the Atchison Public Schools District for next year, a decrease of $13.11 from the previous year.
Homeowners of a $100,000 home are paying $605.20 in the current year with a 52.626 mill levy.
Prior to adoption of the budget, board members approved the district's Needs Assessment as presented, according to statutory guidelines, The District Needs Assessment is presented for review via the USD 409.net. Copies of the Needs Assessment are also available by request from the USD 409 Board of Education Clerk at the Board Office.
Concerning regular business matters Board members heard an update from Curriculum Director Jacque Coleman; and Dr. Rene Neugent, Superintendent of schools updated Board members about the current status of the bond project.
Board members also unanimously approved the consent agenda as presented; and approved on second readings revisions to Policy GAAF Emergency Safety Interventions, the Transportation Handbook; and the Safety Handbook.
Board members recessed from public session to go behind closed doors for executive sessions. The first of these was a 10-minute executive decision to discuss matter of nonelected personnel in the presence of Nugent.
The second centered on discussions about negotiations for 20 minutes with Board Attorney Larry Mears, Lanter and Nugent. A quorum of Board members resumed the meeting twice in two different intervals to extend the privileged sessions for 10 minutes each. After all members returned to the meeting room., the business meeting resumed, and Board members unanimously voted:
> Accepted resignations all from Atchison Middle School: Eliot Smith -- eighth-grade lunch supervisor, Certified Nursing Assistant Sadie Everett, and paraeducators Kaitlyn Lamprich and Caressa Shafer. Melynda Williams resigned from special education supplementals.
> Accepted recommendations for employment at Atchison Elementary School -- Lisa Sutton, a Title I paraeducator in-school facilitator; and Brittany Gill, a paraeducator. Abigail Wieberg as the MHIT facilitator for the USD 409 District.
> Approved a supplemental contract for Jordan Malcom as the head track coach at Atchison High School.
