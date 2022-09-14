Vibrance is underway in the form of a two-story, four-bedroom home under construction on the former site of an abandoned tennis court along Fifth and R streets in a South Atchison neighborhood.
Director Lucas Hunziger, HCC Technical Education, offered a report about the Technical Center in Atchison to USD 409 Board of Education members at their meeting Monday.
Hunziger said the hands-on learning project taking shape from the building trades program will be a in south Atchison. The foundation and concrete work has been ongoing within recent weeks. After completion, HCC will sell the house.
Hunziger encouraged board members to keep track of the construction project via the HCCTC Facebook page.
Enrollment is the largest its been since the early 2000s. Hunziger shared his expectations that enrollment might increase after some short-term courses commence later in the school year like Certified Nurses Aid and Emergency Medical Technician training.
Early Childhood classes started with only five students in attendance, Hunziger said. Currently there are 21 students enrolled who will be learning hands-on in partnership with eight childcare facilities throughout North East Kansas. The new Diesel Technology building opened the previous school year with 40 students in attendance. There are 53 students enrolled in the program for the current school year. He also reported that the welding facility located in a USD 409-owned building in need of ventilation system upgrades that are estimated to cost about $400,000.
Board members:
> Heard a public comment on behalf of the paraeducators advocating for higher wages.
> Heard from Special Education Coordinator Nicole Honeywell about proposed refinements and revisions to policies concerning harassment and abuse.
Prior to the regular meeting board members held two different public hearings concern the the proposed budget for the current school year, and authority to exceed Revenue Neutral Rate mill levy set by the State of Kansas.
Business Manager Lori Lanter explained the calculations as presented.
During the first hearing, board members heard no objections nor were there any questions for the Board members. By a roll call, board members voted to exceed the RNR as presented by about half a mill.
Board members opened their second public hearing with a review of the proposed budget and cash balances from Lanter. There were no questions or objections from the public. Board members then unanimously adopted the 2022-23 budge as published in the legal notice.
>Concerning other matters, board members excused themselves from public session to go behind closed doors to discuss matters of non-elected personnel and staff performance for 20 minutes after the public meeting resumed board members:
Unanimously accepted the following resignations from AES Custodian Mike Wolf for the purpose of retirement, effective May 3, 2023; Nathan Phipps, assistant boys basketball coach and Lucas Lanning assistant football coach, both effective the end of the school year at AHS; and paraeducators -- Laitlyn Lamprich and Rebecca Copen.
Recommended for employment for the current schoolyear -- School Psychologist Brian Keegan and as paraeducators, Tanna Hall, Gina Kuykendall, and Alfred Getter-Downing, all at AES; Rachel Genail, as food service worker and food service floater; and Paraeducator Chloe Harris at Atchison Middle School.
Approved supplementals for: Eliot Smith -- Sixth-grade supervisor at AMS; Rachel Crosswhite, junior class and sophomore class sponsor, Macy Pickman, Ambassadors sponsor, Kerra Downing and Paxton Throne, assistant volleyball coaches, Head Girls Soccer Coach Andrew Gerlach and Christian Arnold, assistant boys basketball coach, all at AHS.
