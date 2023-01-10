USD 409 School Board member Sally Berger and Sean Crittendon read their notes accompanying gifts delivered from Atchison Elementary School pupils to school board members as part of "School Board Recognition Month during the Monday, Jan. 9 meeting.
Atchison Public Schools will resume their bus transportation service in time for the 2023-24 school year. USD 409 Board of Education members unanimously voted to do so at their Monday, Jan. 9 meeting.
The school district has engaged a contract bus service for about the past 10 years.
Dr. Renee Scott, Superintendent of School, recommended consideration of resuming in-house transportation due to rising costs and the ability to have more control over the routes, drivers and service provided. Scott told board members the district would have to utilize capital funds to lease and purchase buses. She also said bus drivers would have options for part-time employment for about 4.5 hours a day or work six hours a day as full-time employee and be eligible for benefits.
Board members agreed they've heard numerous complaints about the bus-transportation in recent months.
Board President Carrie Sowers said having bus drivers work in the building could be a way for the district to building relationships within the community.
Kiddos from Atchison Elementary School recognized school board members as they read notes of appreciation and presented gifts to each.
Board members re-organized for the year according to statute. Sowers was unanimously re-elected to serve as president and Diane Liebsch was re-elected to serve as vice-president.
Concerning other matters:
Board members excused themselves from public session for 20 minutes and went behind closed doors to discuss matters concerning non-elected personnel and employee performances for 20 minutes in the presence of Nugent, Board Attorney Larry Mears and AES Principal Lisa Pierce. After the public meeting resumed, board members unanimously:
> Accepted resignations from Food Service Manager Karen Judd, Atchison Middle School. effective Thursday, June 1 for purposes of retirement; and from Audra Berry --12-month secretary, AMS, became effective Dec. 30, 2022.
> Approved employment recommendations for 2022-23 -- Lia Rose Reckmeyer as a long term substitute teacher for AES, became effective Dec. 13.
> Approved transfers, 2022-23 -- Charles Semanko, special education teacher from Atchison High School to Special Education Teacher at AES, effective since Jan. 3.
> Transfers for the 2023_24 schoolyear: Supplementals -- Elizabeth Harris-- New Teacher Mentor (spring semester) at AMS.
Rachel Crosswhite -- Lunch Supervisor (spring semester) Atchison High School; Craig Hanzel -- Head Soccer Coach at AMS; Annie Schelvan -- New Teacher Mentor (spring semester) at AES; Charlie Harris -- Head Soccer Coach at AHS; Searcy Duncan --Assistant Softball Coach at AHS; and Amanda Clark -- fifth-grade lunch supervisor (spring semester) at AES.
