Phoenix notes of joy

USD 409 School Board member Sally Berger and Sean Crittendon read their notes accompanying gifts delivered from Atchison Elementary School pupils to school board members as part of "School Board Recognition Month during the Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Atchison Public Schools will resume their bus transportation service in time for the 2023-24 school year. USD 409 Board of Education members unanimously voted to do so at their Monday, Jan. 9 meeting.

The school district has engaged a contract bus service for about the past 10 years.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.